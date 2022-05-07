19-year-old critically injured in Federal Way drive-by shooting

Three people were arrested after a 19-year-old was critically injured in a drive-by shooting in Federal Way Monday night.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A 19-year-old is in critical condition following a drive-by shooting in Federal Way Monday night.

According to the Federal Way Police Department, officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting on the 33400 block of 35th Avenue Southwest just after 10 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old who had been shot.

Officers gave the victim first aid until fire and medical personnel arrived, Federal Way police said. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical condition.

Police said witnesses provided a description of a suspect vehicle and the direction the vehicle was traveling after the shooting. Another officer located the vehicle leaving the area and initiated a traffic stop.

The vehicle stopped for police and two men and a woman inside the vehicle were taken into custody without incident. Police said responding officers could see what they believed to be a handgun in plain view inside the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was impounded pending approval of a search warrant, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Federal Way police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

