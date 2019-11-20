FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Federal Way police have seen an increase in armed robberies at businesses along a specific stretch of road.

The 7-Eleven at 312th Street and 1st Avenue has been hit at least three times in just four weeks.

Police also believe that the same suspects hit two different Subways in the same area during those four weeks.

Police described the suspects as three males in their early to mid teens.

In response, police have increased their presence between 312th and 330th streets on 1st Avenue where a total of six robberies occurred during that time period.

The latest robbery happened on Nov. 12 at the 7-Eleven on 312th. Police responded with a K-9 unit and tracked the suspects on foot to a nearby apartment complex.

At the apartment where the suspects were found police said evidence was discovered linking them to most of the recent armed robberies, but that evidence is still being processed.

Once that is completed, police said they are confident that the suspects involved will be arrested.

The employees at businesses involved did not want to comment, but people living in the area said this seems to be happening more and more.

"It's a scary situation for the employees, of course," said longtime resident Byron Page. "That's got to be an easy target."

Page said he doesn't "go down that way," pointing down the road.

"It's not very settling to know that people are robbing everybody. It's been happening around my home too," said Amyra Ragland as she waited at a bus stop right next to the 7-Eleven on 312th.