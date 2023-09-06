Federal Way fatal car crash being investigated

One person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A two-car crash in Federal Way early Friday morning that left one person dead is under investigation.

Federal Way Police Department officers responded just after 2:30 a.m. to the 300 block of SW Campus Drive for reports of a crash.

Bystanders were providing CPR to a passenger from one of the vehicles at the scene, before officers and eventually medics took over life-saving measures. That person was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's sister told KING 5 at the scene that her brother was 21 years old.

A UW Medicine spokesperson confirmed to KING 5 that 3 people were transported to the hospital as a result of the crash. Two adults are in satisfactory condition and the child is in critical condition.

One of the witnesses who attempted CPR on the victim spoke to KING 5 at the scene.

"You see somebody in need of help and that's what you want to do is help out as much as you can, unfortunately it didn't work out," the man said.

FWPD's traffic unit is on scene investigating, and the causing driver remained at the scene.