Crews battling 3-alarm apartment fire in Federal Way

No serious injuries have been reported, according to South King Fire.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Crews are fighting a three-alarm apartment fire in Federal Way.

Firefighters are working to verify everyone has been evacuated from the building in the 35200 block of 21st Avenue SW.

At least one person had to be rescued from the third floor of the building.

The roof to the 244-unit building collapsed.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.