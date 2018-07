Two people were killed in Federal Way early Wednesday morning after the car they were in crashed into a tree.

The crash happened on SW 320th St. near 10th Pl. SW before 2:45 a.m. Photos shared by South King Fire show the vehicle ripped in two with debris spread over the roadway.

SKFR and KCM1 onscene of serious MVA on SW 320th St/10 Ave SW. All lanes closed. #southkingfirek pic.twitter.com/SVEnHecnVz — South King Fire (@Southkingfire) July 4, 2018

SW 320th St. is closed while the crash is under investigation. It is unknown how fast the vehicle was going when it hit the tree.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Confirmed fatality accident. All lanes temporarily closed between 6th SW and 13th SW. FWPD may be able to open EB lanes soon. — South King Fire (@Southkingfire) July 4, 2018

© 2018 KING