FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — For the second time since November, a Federal Way nonprofit has been burglarized.

On Dec. 27, surveillance video captured a thief walking up to the South King Tool Library and prying open its metal door. After about five minutes inside, the suspect walks out holding roughly $4,000 in tools that were being used to finish the construction of the library headquarters.

In November, someone broke into a storage unit that houses thousands of tools that have been donated to the library.

South King Tool Library is currently under construction. When it opens in the spring, it will be a place where the community can come to borrow almost any kind of tool or appliance, the way books are borrowed at a standard library.

"We lend out tools for community clean-up projects and people’s personal projects around the area," said Executive Director Amanda Miller. "The whole reason for the tool library is for people to empower themselves and literally make it a better place."

Miller said the tool library is already struggling to raise enough money to open.

The building, which consists of two shipping containers, still needs a roof that will connect the containers. That alone will cost thousands of dollars. Now, additional security measures are needed.

Miller is asking the community to come to a work-day party on Saturday, Jan.4 to help install new security doors and locks. She said a fundraiser to help cover the cost of the roof is scheduled for February.

"We’ll keep persevering and going forward and get things done," she said. "We are eternally optimistic."