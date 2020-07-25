Federal judge blocks Seattle ban on police crowd control measures

The federal government filed a temporary restraining order against Seattle's ban on police use of tear gas and other crowd control measures.

SEATTLE — A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Seattle City Council's controversial ban on tear gas, pepper spray and other crowd control measures from taking effect in Seattle this weekend.

The temporary restraining order clears the way for law enforcement to use crowd control measures ahead of protests planned in downtown Seattle this weekend.

The Department of Justice argued the ban would put the community at risk because officers wouldn't be able to deescalate situations.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best voiced similar concerns on Friday.