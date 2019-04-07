SEATTLE — The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services found multiple federal safety violations at Seattle Children's related to the dangerous mold issue that led to one patient's death and five other infections.

Seattle Children's officials said they were conducting a routine test of its operating rooms on May 18 when Aspergillus mold was detected. The hospital said they reported the mold to the Washington State Department of Health on May 20.

On May 28, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) began a three-day investigation of Seattle Children's.

As a result of the investigation, DOH and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) provided the hospital with statements of deficiencies.

CMS said it found more than two dozen violations of federal regulations, including:

The hospital's failure to approve and implement an infection prevention improvement plan

The failure to properly maintain air filtering systems that fed to operating rooms

And the failure to inspect or calibrate air flow monitoring equipment to make sure it worked.

The report stated, "The failure to ensure oversight of the program that prevents infections puts patients, staff and visitors at risk of harm from environmental pathogens."

Seattle Children’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Del Beccaro responded to the report, "So what they found was some deficiencies in the documentation, which is not exactly the same as saying that something didn't happen. But if it isn't documented, it is their observation that we didn't have sufficient oversight."

On June 20, CMS sent a letter to the hospital saying the hospital faced potential termination of its Medicare provider agreement.

Dr. Beccaro said the hospital sent a plan of correction back to CMS on June 27. That plan has not been approved yet, but Beccaro confirmed all main operating rooms would reopen on July 4.

RELATED: Seattle Children's will reopen operating rooms Thursday after mold inspections