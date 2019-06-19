RENTON, Wash. — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information after a Renton church's pride display was vandalized.

Police were called to the United Christian Church of Renton earlier this month for reports of a possible arson or explosion.

The church has a colorful display on its property: six doors next to each other painted in rainbow colors with the phrase "God's doors are open to all" written across them. June is LGBTQ pride month.

An explosive that looked like a firework was found taped to the back of the doors, witnesses said.

Two doors were found with splintered holes in them. ATF agents were on scene examining the damage.

There was no damage to the church and no one was injured.

Now, the FBI is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the person or people responsible for the vandalism.

The reward will be given out for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Vice moderator for the church Jolynn Kenny said the incident does not change their message.

"As a church, we've chosen to be loud and proud about our inclusivity of all people, that all people are welcome in this congregation," Kenny said earlier this month.

She added they will not be afraid.

"They can have their beliefs," she said of those responsible. "Our hope is that some of the vandalism would stop. Just because people disagree with us doesn't mean you have to act accordingly. Our role will be to spread love and hope - even for the people or person that did this. We hope their heart can be softened too so they can understand we're here to love people."

Leaders have not yet decided if the display will be rebuilt, Kenny said.

“As pastor of this faithful, loving congregation, I’m grateful to say that we will persist with messages of welcome, love, and full inclusion for all people," said UCC Pastor Cynthia Meyer. "I am thankful to so many who are joining with us and with the LGBTQ+ community. Love is stronger than any bully.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the FBI's Seattle Field Office at (206) 622-0460 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Tips may also be reported anonymously at tips.fbi.gov.