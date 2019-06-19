RENTON, Wash. — The FBI is investigating after a Renton church's pride display was vandalized.

Police were called to the United Christian Church of Renton for reports of a possible arson or explosion.

The church has a colorful display on its property: six doors next to each other painted in rainbow colors with the phrase "God's doors are open to all" written across them. June is LGBTQ pride month.

An explosive that looked like a firework was found taped to the back of the doors, witnesses said.

Two doors were found with splintered holes in them Wednesday morning. ATF agents were on scene examining the damage.

Bailey Laronde, who opened a neighboring pre-school at 6:45 a.m., discovered the damage. She expressed frustration at the repeat vandalism incidents - on Monday the "All" door was damaged. It's since been repaired.

Church officials said the display has also been knocked over twice.

"I support equal rights for all people, and I think that everybody deserves to feel welcome here in this community," Laronde said. "I support the church in their message. And I feel like even though it's damaged, it can always be repaired."

She said she found a Bible verse from Leviticus written on one of the doors. The verse is often used to condemn gay people.

"Obviously, somebody has spiritual beliefs that conflict with equal rights for this pride month," Laronde said.

There was no damage to the church and no one was injured.

Vice moderator for the church Jolynn Kenny said the incident does not change their message.

"As a church, we've chosen to be loud and proud about our inclusivity of all people, that all people are welcome in this congregation," Kenny said.

She added they will not be afraid.

"They can have their beliefs," she said of those responsible. "Our hope is that some of the vandalism would stop. Just because people disagree with us doesn't mean you have to act accordingly. Our role will be to spread love and hope - even for the people or person that did this. We hope their heart can be softened too so they can understand we're here to love people."

Leaders have not yet decided if the display will be rebuilt, Kenny said.

“As pastor of this faithful, loving congregation, I’m grateful to say that we will persist with messages of welcome, love, and full inclusion for all people," said UCC Pastor Cynthia Meyer. "I am thankful to so many who are joining with us and with the LGBTQ+ community. Love is stronger than any bully.”

A vigil is planned at the church Friday at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend, Kenny said.