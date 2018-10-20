The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now assisting Seattle Police after a church was hit by multiple Molotov cocktails Thursday.

Authorities say someone threw multiple lit bottles of liquid at Iglesias Ni Cristo church in Rainer Valley.

About 50 people were inside, but no one was hurt. The fire was contained to the exterior of the church.

On Friday, several scorch marks were visible on the building, as an FBI agent canvassed nearby businesses for footage from surveillance cameras.

“We will review the evidence to evaluate whether any federal violations occurred, including hate crimes,” a bureau spokesperson said.

Iglesias Ni Cristo originated in the Philippines, according to the organization's website. On Friday, some members of the Filipino community in Seattle expressed concern that the church was targeted.

“Well, it’s sad if it’s targeted at Filipinos,” said Bong Sro. Domingo, president of the board at Filipino Community of Seattle, a nearby community center. “Because we don’t hate anyone. We’re fun-loving, we love to party.”

Members and leaders at the church declined to discuss the incident.

Sro. Domingo watched new security camera footage, provided by the dental officers of Dr. David Silver.

It shows several fiery explosions in front of the church. It’s difficult to pick out who is throwing the bottles on the low-resolution footage.

“Oh, I’m so glad they have an exit out of that building,” Sro. Domingo said, watching the footage.

On Friday, Seattle police said they were still working with witnesses on a suspect description. No arrests have been made.

“Could have been worse,” said Sro. Domingo. “Could have been tragic really.”

