MONROE, Washington — A fair food favorite is out of business at the Evergreen State Fair. A roast beef sandwich stand run by the Nile Shriners couldn't open this year because someone took several pieces of equipment.

The stand raises money for Shriners Hospitals that help children around the world with conditions like muscular dystrophy and burn injuries. The group is selling corn at the fair and hoping it can help make up the difference.

The Nile Shriners are putting all their energy into the corn because the other stand they normally run is out of commission.

“When they opened the doors to get it ready this year that equipment was not there somebody had gotten into it and taken the equipment out,” Larry Gillespie explained.

Their roast beef sandwiches are a fair favorite, they would normally sell thousands of sandwiches over the course of the fair. They donate the majority to hospitals which give free medical care to children.

“This money goes not only to those hospitals but to the transportation to get the parents and the kids to the hospitals and getting them back home so they can get the treatment they need,” Gillespie said,

A food processor, meat cutter, temperature gauge, and various other items were taken, the total price tag is more than $10,000. They filed a police report and said they will replace the equipment and try to re-open next year.



“I couldn’t believe somebody would do that. I don't know what kind of person would do that. It wasn't one or two little things they took a lot of stuff out of there,” he said.



