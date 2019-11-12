Editor's note: Above video previously aired on KING 5 after children in AMBER alert were found safe.

The father involved in an AMBER Alert out of Seattle on Tuesday night has been arrested on an unrelated charge, according to Seattle police.

The AMBER Alert was issued for four children after their father and mother took off with them. The family was located in their RV in Spokane County. Police questioned both parents and released them Tuesday night.

But Seattle police say they continued their investigation and issued a probable cause warrant around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday for the father's arrest for violating a protection order and making threats to harm in a separate domestic violence incident.

Police did not confirm if the domestic violence incident involved the mother or the children.

The Washington State Patrol located the father in his motorhome Wednesday morning and took the man into custody.

He was transported to the King County Jail to meet Seattle police.

Authorities say the children in the AMBER Alert were supposed to be turned over to Child Protective Services on Tuesday.

Police were concerned that the father was actively fleeing the state after withholding needed medication from his children. Caseworkers say the father threatened to physically harm the kids.

However, when speaking to reporters after his arrest Tuesday, the father claimed he called 911 himself when he saw the AMBER Alert.

After the parents were questioned and released, the children were turned over to the Washington State Department of Children, Youth & Families.