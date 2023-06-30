Father helps police find $8,000 worth of sports equipment stolen from Lacey school

The father of a boy on the school's football team conducted some detective work of his own when he saw the equipment show up on Facebook Marketplace.

Example video title will go here for this video

LACEY, Wash. — A Lacey father helped police track down $8,000 worth of athletic equipment stolen from Northwest Christian School.

In May someone broke into the school’s storage shed and took nine football helmets, several pairs of cleats, balls, a volleyball net, and wireless coaching headsets.

The district contacted the police, but Dave Vahey, who has a son on the football team did some detective work of his own.

He looked for the items on online sales sites before a football helmet caught his eye on Facebook Marketplace.

”When I saw the color I knew it was ours because there’s no other team around here that’s just blue,” said Vahey, “So I actually inquired and I said, ‘I’d love to buy more if you had a couple of extra,’ and he said, ‘I’ve been looking for a guy like you.’”

Vahey was able to find out who the seller was and contacted Lacey police who obtained a search warrant for a storage unit rented out by the man.

Police have not been able to contact the man who posted the items. Detectives said they would like to speak with him.

Vahey said three helmets are still missing, but the team has enough equipment to hold contact practices again.

“We play eight-man football so when nine helmets get stolen, that’s like a big blow to your school,” said Vahey, “I’m super grateful it didn’t get scattered and sold.”

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.