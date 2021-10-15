Man dies in Shoreline apartment fire

SHORELINE, Wash. — One man died in an apartment fire in Shoreline early Friday morning.
Firefighters responded to reports of smoke coming from an apartment in the 15100 block of Stone Lane N just before 2 a.m., according to the Shoreline Fire Department.
Crews put out the fire before it could spread to other parts of the building, and it was contained to one unit, according to Shoreline Fire.
The man, who is believed to be in his 60s, was found inside the apartment unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause is being investigated.
