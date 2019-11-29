One person was killed when a mobile home caught fire in Mount Vernon Thanksgiving morning.

Crews responded to a mobile home park on the 2500 block of Old Highway 99 South just before 7 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found a single mobile home on fire.

Peter Donovan, a spokesperson for the City of Mount Vernon, said nine people were able to escape the fire. Two people were treated at the scene; one of those people was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

A caller initially told dispatch that everyone had gotten out of the home, but a bystander at the scene told firefighters that one person was unaccounted for. After the fire was put out, firefighters found one person dead inside the mobile home.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The Red Cross and the Skagit County Support Officer Team is assisting the family.