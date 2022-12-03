x
Fatal I-5 crash closes portion of interstate near Mountlake Terrace

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on I-5 near 220th Street when a mattress fell off a truck, according to the Washington State Patrol.

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — A portion of Interstate 5 near Mountlake Terrace is closed as the Washington State Patrol investigate a fatal crash Saturday morning.

The Washington State Patrol says a vehicle struck the mattress after it fell in the roadway, causing the vehicle to collide with a semi-truck, killing the driver.

The northbound lanes of I-5 are closed and traffic is being diverted to 220th Street. As of 9:30 a.m., the road closure was expected to last anywhere between one and a half hours to two and half hours.

The Washington State Patrol is seeking information in the crash and asks anyone with information to contact them at 360-654-1204.

The unknown truck is described as possibly a small, older dark-colored pickup with wood-sided bed racks and carrying miscellaneous household items.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Mattress in roadway was 'major contributing factor' in fatal I-5 crash near Mountlake Terrace