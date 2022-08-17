Man killed in Arlington RV park fire

The deadly fire started at the Smokey Point RV Park just after 1 a.m.

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Authorities are investigating what caused a deadly fire at a recreational vehicle (RV) park in Snohomish County early Wednesday morning.

A man believed to be in his 60s was killed in the fire at the Smokey Point RV Park in Arlington, according to the Arlington Police Department.

The fire reportedly reached as high as 40 feet in the area, as several people called 911 just after 1 a.m. Investigators said the fire spread to nearby RVs, but it did not cause significant damage.

Firefighters put out the fire within minutes, but they were not able to save the man inside the RV.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.