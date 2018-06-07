Northbound State Route 99 in South Seattle is expected to be closed until noon on Friday after a fatal overnight crash, the Washington State Patrol says.
According to Trooper Chase Van Cleave, the single-vehicle crash happened around 10:45 p.m. and knocked down an overhead highway sign, scattering debris all over the roadway. The Seattle Fire Department said one person was killed in the crash.
“We believe speed was a factor,” Trooper Van Cleave said. “Everything indicates that from the amount of impact to the damage that was done, and the debris field is very long in this collision as well.”
A detour for northbound drivers has been set up at 14th Avenue.
The fatal crash also closed the southbound lanes, but the roadway was opened just before 4 a.m.
