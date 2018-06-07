Northbound State Route 99 in South Seattle is expected to be closed until noon on Friday after a fatal overnight crash, the Washington State Patrol says.

According to Trooper Chase Van Cleave, the single-vehicle crash happened around 10:45 p.m. and knocked down an overhead highway sign, scattering debris all over the roadway. The Seattle Fire Department said one person was killed in the crash.

“We believe speed was a factor,” Trooper Van Cleave said. “Everything indicates that from the amount of impact to the damage that was done, and the debris field is very long in this collision as well.”

A detour for northbound drivers has been set up at 14th Avenue.

Here are some photos of the scene. There will be a long closure NB due to the sign over the roadway. pic.twitter.com/yPfp94bHLy — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 6, 2018

The fatal crash also closed the southbound lanes, but the roadway was opened just before 4 a.m.

NB SR 99 north of 14th Ave will be closed for a while. WSP will be investigating a 1 vehicle fatal collision. Detour is set up NB at 14th Ave. SB SR 99 will be closed at the 509 interchange. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 6, 2018

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

