A fast-moving storm is headed for the Pacific Northwest, bringing heavy rains overnight.

The first band of rain should cover most of Western Washington between midnight and 3 a.m. Friday. Plan ahead for a soggy morning commute, with the potential for standing water on the roads. Consider these 5 tips for safe driving on wet roads.

Rainfall totals will range from 0.25 to 0.50 inches in the lowlands and 1-3 inches for the mountains. Snow levels are hovering around 6,000 feet, so this is mostly a rain event across the region. However, 1-3 inches of rain in the mountains, on top of the already saturated ground, points to rising rivers.

A flood watch is in effect for parts of Western Washington through Saturday. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood watch for the Snoqualmie River in King County and the Nooksack River in Whatcom County.

The river near Snoqualmie Falls could crest at or above flood stage before midnight Friday. If it doesn't crest by then, the NWS says another batch of heavy rain early Saturday would bring Snoqualmie River closer to flood stage.

SkyKING flew over Snoqualmie Falls on Thursday, shortly after the flood watch was issued, where the water was already raging over the Falls:

The NWS expects 4-9 inches of rain to fall in the North Cascades between now and Saturday. If the rainfall pushes the Snoqulamie River over flood stage, any flooding in the area is expected to be minor. Anyone living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared for those conditions.

A flood watch has also been issued for King County. The Snoqualmie River could reach minor flood stage overnight. For latest river forecast information, please visit: https://t.co/YkxhAa1gQr pic.twitter.com/1NtRlrREb4 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 2, 2018

A flood watch is also in effect for the Nooksack River in Whatcom County, which could reach minor flood stage by Friday. The NWS reports any flooding on the Nooksack would also be minor.

A flood watch has been issued for Whatcom County. The Nooksack River could reach minor flood stage Friday. For the latest river forecasts please visit: https://t.co/YkxhAa1gQr #wawx pic.twitter.com/gfzrMSjtl2 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 1, 2018

Parts of Skagit and Snohomish counties also have the potential for minor flooding, although there are no officials watches or warnings in effect. The NWS says the Stillaguamish and Skagit rivers have the potential for minor flooding, with the heaviest rain expected late Thursday night into Friday morning.

