The Seattle City Council unanimously approved Mayor Jenny Durkan's "Fare Share" plan, which mandates that Uber and Lyft drivers be paid a minimum wage and receive benefits.

The Fare Share plan would require companies to not only pay minimum wage to drivers operating in Seattle, but also provide compensation for expenses incurred that benefit Uber and Lyft. It also creates access to benefits such as paid sick and safe times, workers comp, and unemployment insurance.

Durkan said the plan would allow for the funding of housing and transit projects.

Right now, Uber and Lyft pay an existing city fee of $0.24 per ride to fund wheelchair accessible taxis and regulation of the industry. The Fare Share plan will impose an additional $0.51 per ride charge on Uber and Lyft that would allow the City to invest more than $52 million for housing near transit, $56 million to fully fund the Center City Connector streetcar.

The plan also calls for the establishment of a Driver Resolution Center, a $17.75 million project. The resolution center will provide drivers with support via arbitration and appeals for anyone who claims they were unfairly deactivated by Uber or Lyft. It will also offer outreach and educational services for drivers who are immigrants and refugees.

However, details were limited as to how and where that office would be created, and how exactly it would be staffed

"Our Fare Share plan invests in first-in-the-nation protections for drivers, more housing near transit, and transit projects that will help keep Seattle moving. It is the right thing to do, and I applaud the City Council for moving quickly to ensure that more drivers can afford to live near where they work, and everyone, regardless of income or ability level, has access to high-quality transit," Durkan said in a statement.

“Seattle’s new tax will most impact those who rely on rideshare as an affordable and reliable transportation option, as well as the thousands of drivers who earn income from rideshare. We do support the creation of a guaranteed minimum earnings standard for drivers, but tripling the rideshare tax isn’t necessary to make that happen. Looking forward, any plan to implement an earnings standard should be based on broad input from Seattle’s entire rideshare driver community," said Nathan Hambley, regional Uber spokesperson.

The Fare Share plan will go into effect on July 1, 2020.

