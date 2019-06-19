SEATTLE — The Burke-Gilman Park Playground in Seattle's Sand Point area was one of Eli Reischl's favorite spots.

He especially loved the swings and anything that involved his family.

"I don't think he loved anything in the world more than his two brothers. Followed second by cheese," said Eli's mom, Paige, with a loving laugh.

Eli was born with Down syndrome and passed away two years ago from pneumonia just before his 4th birthday.

But in that short time, Eli did all he could to spread as much love as possible. The first sentence he was able to create says it all.

"He was able to figure out on his speech device how to say, 'I want to love.' When he would hit the period, it reads it back to you," his mom said.

But life isn't easy for someone who is different.

Eli's mom said he was judged and stereotyped by people who just didn't know any better.

"I think had anyone given a second look and gotten to know Eli, it wasn't very hard to see what a special kid he was."

And that is what Paige wants to make happen with the Eli's Park Project.

She hopes to help people of all abilities simply get to know each other better.

Paige is working with the Seattle Parks Foundation, as well as the city, to renovate Burke-Gilman Playground Park and create a new space that gets people closer to nature and to each other by breaking down barriers, both physical and emotional.

"Anybody Eli came across was part of his community," said Paige. "That's what we want here, a place where everybody who comes is valued and loved just exactly as they are."

But that isn't cheap.

The cost of the project is about $3.5 million. Paige is working to raise enough money to open Eli's Park sometime in 2021.

She hopes the community will show Eli the love that he so generously showed everyone.

"We've all experienced being excluded in some way and we all know what it's like to be meaningfully included. I think that's something we want for everyone."