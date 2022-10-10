Seattle police searching for 5-year-old taken by mother during supervised visit

Currently, there's no information about the vehicle the child was taken in or where they could be headed, which is why her father is hoping the public can help.

SEATTLE — Police are searching for five-year-old Sky Sanchez. She was taken by her mother during a supervised visit Sunday in Seattle.

Demetre Wilkins, Sky's father, was granted full custody of the child in May. The parenting plan issued by the court permitted supervised visitation for Sky's mother, Kiana Sanchez.

Wilkins said he brought Sky to At Indaba, a supervised child visitation center, in Seattle. Sky had a planned visit with Sanchez Sunday morning. Wilkins said two hours into the four-hour visit he got a call from an employee with At Indaba who said Sanchez had run out of the building with the five-year-old.

"This is surreal. I'm living my worst nightmare," said Wilkins, "I didn't think that was the last time I would see my kid...I left feeling confident I would see her again."

Wilkins said this isn't the first time Sanchez disappeared with their daughter. In May, after being granted full custody he said it took four months to locate Sky and Sanchez.

The court-issued parenting plan said Sanchez uses conflict in a way that may cause serious damage to the psychological development of Sky. The document also says during supervised visits, "the supervisor shall take extra precautions to ensure that the Mother is not able to flee with the child."

"It is concerning that that was written in a court order, Mr. Wilkens gave those court orders to the facility and yet she was able on her second residential time with the child to flee with her. Exactly what the court said needed to not happen," said Wilken's attorney Erica Knauf Santos.

Wilkins argues the facility did not have proper security, including cameras. At Indaba did not immediately respond to KING5's request for comment.

Authorities are searching for the child. Wilkins was told by police there wasn't enough information about what happened after Sanchez left, such as a vehicle description, to issue an amber alert.