Retired US Navy Colonel Robert "Bob" Michael Hassan was identified as one of the two victims killed Wednesday in a shooting rampage in North Seattle.

Hassan’s family released a statement Friday calling killing “senseless.”

Hassan, 76, was driving a red Prius when the shooter approached shot and killed him. The suspect stole Hassan's Prius to flee from police. He crashed into another vehicle and was arrested by police shortly thereafter.

Hassan's family shared the following statement on Friday:

Bob was a loving husband, father of five, grandfather of 13, brother of 3, and friend to many. Robert Michael Hassan was born in 1943 in Lewiston, NY, to Daniel and Helen Hassan. Bob studied chemistry and then went on to medical school at the University of Pittsburgh, graduating in 1964. He was married to Ramona “Penny” Hassan in 1966. Penny passed away in August 2013. In 2018, he fell in love again and in November, he married Elizabeth Chenoweth of Seattle.

While we mourn the senseless loss of our father and husband, we also celebrate his life, his service to our country and to the Seattle community. He served his nation proudly, first as an US Navy flight surgeon, US Air Force “Full Bird” Colonel flight surgeon, and finally five years in Air Force Reserves.

He was a strong advocate of gun control; never allowing toy guns of any type in our family home and strongly disliking any media (games, movies, etc) that celebrated gun violence.

He spent many summers on Lake Washington with his children and grandchildren by his side. He often told his friends that he lived in “Paradise”. He enjoyed the quiet life on the beautiful lake.

He organized many social groups around Seattle for seniors from pinochle to bocce, table tennis and horseshoes. He was always on the go, had a full schedule of activities, and was always happy to meet a new friend and potential opponent, and share his love for the game.

For those who may ask what they can do to honor Bob, we gratefully ask that you honor his example of service, integrity, and tolerance. The next time you are looking for something to do, try out pickleball at Maple Leaf Reservoir Park or bocce/lawn bowling or horseshoes at West Woodland Park. In lieu of gifts and flowers, please make a donation to NAMI Seattle or the Alliance for Gun Responsibility.

Robert "Bob" Hassan

Hassan family