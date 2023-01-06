Family of WSU hazing victim working on national database to track incidents

Learn how the family of Sam Martinez is working to take their anti-hazing message nationwide at 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

SEATTLE — Sam Martinez’s family helped get laws passed to combat hazing in Washington state.

They’re now preparing to take their anti-hazing message nationwide, thanks to help from University of Washington students.

Martinez, a freshman at Washington State University, died in 2019 from alcohol poisoning.

Police said hazing contributed to his death, citing his participation in a ritual at Martinez’s fraternity, Alpha Tao Omega.

In 2022, Martinez’s parents, Jolayne Houtz and Hector Martinez, helped convince legislators to pass a law requiring all clubs and organizations at Washington colleges report incidents of hazing.

Lawmakers increased penalties for hazing this year, by passing the “Sam Martinez Stop Hazing Law.”

Since January, Martinez’s parents have worked with nine undergraduates from the University of Washington’s Information School on a public database listing hazing incidents at colleges.

“Our main goal is to stop hazing deaths from occurring ever again,” said project manager and UW junior Amaya Kejriwal.

Houtz said the students have been “absolutely extraordinary” to work with on what she believes will be the “first of its kind database,” a free website for parents and students looking for information about hazing. She said the website will provide parents with details she would have liked to have known before her son chose to join Alpha Tao Omega.

“I looked for this information when Sam wanted to join a fraternity, and we found nothing,” said Houtz.

She said she later learned the fraternity had a history of hazing, as well as alcohol and drug violations.

“I know if we had this information Sam would still be alive today,” said Houtz.

The website, still under construction, will initially list hazing incidents at fraternities and sororities at more than 40 schools from the State of Washington and Texas.

Those are the only states currently required to publicly post hazing incidents.

But Houtz is working with other schools and the nonprofit stophazing.org to eventually include information from schools across the country.

Houtz also wants Congress to pass federal laws requiring colleges list hazing incidents as part of annual campus safety reports along with crimes like bike thefts, harassment, and sexual assault.