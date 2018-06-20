The family of a man seriously injured in a shooting at a Tumwater Walmart says they're holding out hope that he’ll recover.

The shooting spree and string of attempted carjackings happened Sunday night. Police believe Tim O. Day of McCleary, Washington is responsible for at least six attempted carjackings.

A bystander intervened and shot him. He died at the scene.

Police say he shot and injured two people: 16-year-old Danner Barton sustained minor injuries, and Rick Fievez needed to be airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, where he’s listed in critical condition.

The car Rick Fievez was driving when he was shot.

KING

One of Rick's sons, Kyle Fievez, said they were just getting to know Rick, who had been absent most of his life. He'd been back with his family for about nine months.

“He had is first Christmas, Thanksgiving, all these big holidays with us,” he said. “This was going to be his first Father’s Day.”

Rick and Kyle’s mother had left the family Sunday for a quick trip to the store. They saw people running from the shooter, Kyle said, and tried to leave the parking lot. There was too much traffic to escape.

Then the suspect appeared outside his father’s window and fired. Fievez said the shooter shot before ordering them out of the car.

“The way the bullet went in and shattered inside him, part of it got lodged into his spine,” Kyle said.

Doctors initially believed he would be paralyzed from the waist down.

But Kyle believes his father will recover. Already, he’s regained some sensation below the neck and made it through two surgeries. He’s also overcome more obstacles in his life, battling his way back from drug addiction and time in prison.

“He’s a fighter, he’s strong,” said Kyle. “I think it’s going to be good.

Kyle says his father has to beat this, so their first Father’s Day together isn’t their last.

"There’s going to be more,” he said. “Definitely more. He’s going to come out of this, I know he is. You can see it in his eyes.”

“He’s been doing everything right,” he added. “He’s fought through a lot, and I know he’s going to fight through this. It’s more about when.”

The family has established a GoFundMe to help pay for Rick's medical expenses.

© 2018 KING