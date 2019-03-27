The family of fallen Kittitas Deputy Ryan Thompson gathered to thank the surrounding community and fellow law enforcement for their support following the line of duty death last week.

Aaron Thompson, Ryan Thompson’s brother, stood in as family spokesperson and talked about his brother's love for his community.

“Ryan loved the Ellensburg area, and he was a humble and giving guy,” Aaron Thompson said. “Every sign on a business in Ryan’s honor and personal story you have shared about Ryan’s life, and hugs shared with our family, has meant the world to us.

“And [it] shows how much he was loved by his community,”

There will be a memorial service for Deputy Thompson Thursday at Central Washington University at 2 p.m.

RELATED: Vigil honors slain Kittitas deputy, wounded officer

“Ryan would have been overwhelmed by the magnitude of your outpouring of love this past week. He would want us all to embrace life, smile more, and love and support each other. That’s how Ryan lived every day,” his brother said.

The family also thanked the community and law enforcement from around the country for sending their support.

“We would like to thank the following people for helping my brother and our family at this time of need. Our gratitude goes out to the men and women of Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Kittitas Police Department, the Central Washington University Police Department, the Ellensburg Police Department, the Cle Elum Police Department, the Washington State Patrol, the Behind the Badge Foundation, the Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue, and the Kittitas Valley Hospital,” Aaron Thompson said.

Read the family's statement here

Deputy Thompson was shot and killed following a shootout with a suspect on March 19. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

RELATED: Injured Kittitas police officer released from Seattle hospital