The family of a central Indiana couple who died after a repeat drunk driver struck them in Seattle has settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the West Coast city for $13 million.

The Kokomo Tribune reports that the family of Dennis and Judy Schulte settled the lawsuit with the city of Seattle in April. The lawsuit filed in October 2013 alleged that Mark Mullan wouldn't have been driving the day he fatally struck the elderly couple if he'd been under proper supervision after violating his probation from a recent drunken driving case.

The Schultes had just moved to Seattle from Kokomo, Indiana, when Mullan hit them as they crossed a street in March 2013. Their daughter-in-law and her infant son were injured.

Mullan was sentenced to 18 years in prison for vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

