Family of Bothell man killed by police seeks 'statement of sympathy' from city leaders

Rene Hummel Jr. was killed by Bothell police in July after allegedly advancing toward an officer while holding a knife. He had a history of mental illness.

BOTHELL, Wash. — The family of a man shot and killed by police in Bothell is seeking answers from the city, months after the man's death.

With Rene Hummel Jr.'s picture front and center, his family stood together at Bothell City Hall on Wednesday to deliver a message.

"My heart is broken, and I can't bear it. My son's life matters, and we want justice," said Raquel Hummel, Rene's mother.

Rene's father and three of his sisters brought a framed picture of Rene with them.

"He was only 25. He wasn't ready to go. He still had so many things to achieve," said Jasmine Hummel, Rene's sister.

On the evening of July 29, Bothell police said they responded to a call about a man slashing tires. According to investigators, Hummel was holding a knife when he advanced toward an officer, and the officer shot and killed Hummel. The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) is conducting an investigation into what happened.

"We have a lot of questions about this allegation of slashing tires. There has been no corroboration of that that we've been able to find," said attorney Braden Pence who is working with the Hummel family.

Pence said Hummel had some history of mental illness and had received treatment in the past.

His family said he was was loved and they brought with them 50 letters from community members to deliver to city leaders.

"We want the city and the Bothell Police Department to know that my brother had an impact in the community, and that his life mattered," said Ruby Hummel.

The family left the letters and the framed picture at city hall's doorstep.