A 9-year-old boy is recovering at his Port Orchard home after being shot in downtown Seattle on Jan. 22. Judah was caught in the crossfire of a dispute at 3rd & Pine. A bullet shattered his femur.

One woman died and seven other people were hurt, including one of the shooting suspects. The search continues for two remaining suspects.

Judah was rushed to Harborview Medical Center, where he was treated for his gunshot wound and released just two days later.

Family friend Erik Larson said despite the traumatic experience, Judah remained in good spirits.

"He's an incredible young man," Larson said. "He and his family set such a great example. In the face of adversity and hardship, I'm encouraged. I'm heartened."

A week following the shooting, Judah's family shared the following statement thanking doctors and the community for their care and support:

Judah and our entire family remain deeply appreciative for the concern expressed by so many throughout the community—as well as the many cards, gifts and messages. We are profoundly grateful for the love and support of our family and friends from our congregation. The Bible book of Proverbs describes true friends as being those “born for times of adversity’ and that is exactly what our dear friends have proved to be now.

We wish to thank the local emergency team that arrived so quickly on the scene and kindly cared for Judah right after he was injured. We are also very thankful for the amazing work of Dr. Beingessner and the entire Harborview medical team that cared for Judah in such a compassionate and skillful manner. It was such a relief to get him discharged just 48 hours following the incident.

We also want to convey our concern for the other victims and their families that have been impacted by this tragic event. We sincerely hope that they receive the help and support they need during this difficult time. In addition to our family, there were five other close friends of ours that witnessed the traumatic events. We remain committed to providing them with ongoing comfort and encouragement as well.

Thankfully, Judah is recovering nicely at home and is his normal, happy self. He is enjoying spending time with his two younger sisters (who have been happy to help him in anyway needed). At this time, we prefer to return to our peaceful, quiet routine of life and thank you for respecting our privacy.

