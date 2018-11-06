Three children and their parents died at a cabin in Brinnon, Washington early Sunday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to a house fire around 1 a.m. Sunday. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion and said the hillside was on fire. Six neighboring agencies joined the firefight, but the small rental cabin was a total loss.

"This appears to be a tragic accident," said Jefferson County Fire District No. 4 Chief Tim Manly.

Manly says the victims were regular guests to the property, not squatters.

"It was shocking," said neighbor Jim House.

The Sheriff's Office initially discovered two bodies in the rubble. Undersheriff Art Frank said three other victims were found after hours of searching the scene. Investigators believe the victims are a family of five including three children and their parents. Their identities have not been released, pending notification of their families.

Investigators announced Monday morning they do not believe the fire happened as the result of a criminal act.

You can barely see what is left of the cabin that caught on fire in Brinnon this weekend that killed 5 people pic.twitter.com/DP8uT1biXA — KRISTA (@king5unit34) June 11, 2018

The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab and investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives were called to the scene.

Fire takes the lives of five people in Brinnon Wa pic.twitter.com/S8IoXnIf9a — KRISTA (@king5unit34) June 11, 2018

The investigation is ongoing.

