Family of Mountlake Terrace fire victims reflect on tragedy, remember their loved ones

Terry and Audrey O'Hara died in the fire that happened at their townhome in Mountlake Terrace on July 3.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — On Monday, July 3, a fire at a townhome in the Lake Village Condominiums took the lives of a daughter and mother, 63-year-old Terry O’Hara and 85-year-old Audrey O’Hara.

The family of Terry and Audrey say they are still in shock. KING 5 sat down with Pam O’Hara, the daughter of Audrey and sister of Terry, who lived in the condo with them. We also spoke with Renee Boulet, Pam’s daughter, who was there with Pam the night of the fire.

Pam and Renee said they had been with Terry and Audrey before taking Renee’s kids down the street to go watch the fireworks show happening at Lake Ballinger.

“What kills me is I was home all day long and I left for 45 minutes,” said Pam O’Hara. “I come back and everything is gone. There is no condo, there is no mom, there is no sister. How did that happen? Everything completely wiped out, just nothing."

When they were at the fireworks show they heard sirens and when they started walking up to their neighborhood, a video taken by Renee shows the family seeing all the fire trucks, realizing something was wrong. When they walked closer, they realized it was their condo that was on fire.

“I just dropped everything and ran towards it, that’s just your instinct,” said Renee Boulet.

They later found out that Audrey and Terry had perished in the fire.

“From that moment on, it's just felt like a living nightmare,” said Renee.

Audrey was known for her love of kids, she cared for many children, some that were not even her own. She ran a daycare out of her house and helped watch other children.

“There's generations of kids who were raised by her in some form or fashion,” said Pam O’Hara.

Audrey was also known for her love of the holidays, specifically Christmas. One of the people who was cared for by Audrey when they were growing up sent KING 5 a statement saying:

“Audrey and her family were the refuge to many kids whose parents couldn’t or didn’t take care of them. I wouldn’t be where I am without them. They made my holidays magical, which is something I have tried to do for my children. The endless bow-making and wrapping presents to midnight tradition lives on,” said Amber Bustanoby.

Audrey also loved to spend time with her grandchildren.

“She always carried little Hershey drops in her purse so that when she saw the kids, she would say, ‘Do you want a candy?’” said Pam.

Terry was a loving mom who worked at Boeing for more than 30 years. She was known for being full of energy and lovable.

“She just always made it extra fun,” said Renee. “She was spicy, and the light of the party, and just all the crazy things were always her idea. So, it was just a blast growing up with her.”

Terry and Audrey shared a birthday, and now their family said they left the earth together the same day too.

"You know they're both born on April 17 and now they have both perished on July 3,” said Renee.

While right now nothing makes sense, and Pam is left without her mom, her sister and her home, she said she is very appreciative to the community for their support.

“I'm really thankful for all the beautiful people on this earth, all the people helping us,” said Pam.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Pam and her family.