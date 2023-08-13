'Essence of a hero:' Family says man killed in Lakewood fire died trying to save neighbor

The family of Zachary McDonough said he died in the fire trying to save his neighbor 70-year-old Patrick Zmiarovich.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — It’s been more than a week since a fast-moving brush fire ravaged the Jamestown Mobile Home Park on August 4th, destroying nine homes and killing two men.

The family of Zachary McDonough said he died in the fire trying to save his neighbor 70-year-old Patrick Zmiarovich.

On August 4th, Lance Daines heard the news about the fire at Jamestown Mobile Home Park and that two were dead but never thought it would be his younger brother Zachary who went by Zack.

“It still really hasn’t sunk in, then it hits you like a wave,” Daines said.

Daines said his brother who was in his early thirties ran out of the home during the fire and asked neighbors where Pat is, a 70-year-old man who lived a few houses down.

No one knew and Zack ran towards danger into Pat’s home to try to save him.

“He has autism so for him to go in there without hesitation. I’m sure he was scared. His bravery, it still blows me away,” Daines said.

Tragically, the fire was too much and neither Pat nor Zack would make it out.

“If you look at the video from that day, there was nothing left of Pat's house. It was gone,” Daines said.

For Zack, Pat was more than a neighbor. He was a friend to his late mother who died around this time last year from breast cancer. Zack has been struggling with her loss and befriended the 70-year-old.

“It shows you the human spirit you know, it shows you the kind of generosity and selflessness that even he had,” Daines said.

Daines is now trying to find a way to pay tribute to Zack and doesn’t want his little brother’s bravery to be forgotten.

“I don't want his sacrifice to be in vain. I want it to mean something. He gave up his life,” Daines said.

Daines has set up a GoFundMe to help cover memorial and funeral costs.

The Red Cross is actively working with nine families, a total of 27 people to help them through their recovery process after their home was damaged or destroyed.