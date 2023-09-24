'Girl dad to the core': Family, friends honor Ravensdale father killed in homicide

Like the candles lit in his honor, Nick Valison was described as a bright and unwavering light.

RAVENSDALE, Wash. — Detectives with the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) are in the middle of a homicide investigation after a local man was found dead in the South King County community of Ravensdale Thursday morning.

There is still no update at this time on whether there are any suspects, according to authorities, but the victim was remembered by dozens in a rainy candlelit ceremony Sunday evening.

A beloved husband, son, brother and father, 53-year-old Nick Valison was affectionately referred to by his family as “a girl-dad to the core.”

Valison's wife of 29 years, his college sweetheart Tanie Valison, said her late husband would beam with joy at the mere mention of his daughters, who are now 14 and 22. The Valisons are longtime residents of Ravensdale.

"Such a loving, kind family," said Scott Mason, who helped to organize the vigil.

Community members took to the microphone to share memories and condolences.

"It’s tragic," said Jesse Turner, his friend and neighbor. "It really is."

Turner read a statement from the family at the vigil, which said in part, "This has been an unimaginable nightmare from which we cannot wake up.”

Ravensdale was described as a tight-knit, rural community, and the news sent shockwaves through it.

"He was just always there," Turner said.

It may have been a rainy evening, but no rain was gonna stop more than 100 tearful locals from showing up to his vigil.

"He became friends with anybody he even slightly encountered," Mason said.

Like the candles lit in his honor, Valison was described as a bright and unwavering light.

"Beautiful man, big bright smile," Turner said.

His mysterious passing now has Ravensdale locals on edge.

"People are a little bit uneasy just cause the suspects are not in custody right now," said Debi Braulik, who organized the vigil.

Mason echoed that sentiment.

"In a rural area with lots of woods, open space, outbuildings, um… we’re we’re just extremely cautious," Mason said.

Many at the vigil called for justice and pleaded for anyone to come forward with tips, big or small.

“He didn’t deserve this," Turner said. "His family needs your help. This community needs your help."

"Give this family a slight bit of closure," Mason said. "Please come forward.”

Turner said a feeling of love was apparent at the vigil, adding that Valison's impact was clearly tremendous.

"Bringing this family some sense of, I don’t know, purpose to his life," Turner said. "Maybe this is what he was here for, to bring us all closer, I don’t know. But I sure wish he was still here."