Family, friends honor man killed in Kitsap recovery home stabbing

Hundreds of people participated in a two-day softball tournament in Bill Foust's memory. He was a pillar in the recovery community and the sober softball league.

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — Family and friends of Bill Foust came together Saturday to honor him almost one month to the day he was stabbed inside a Kitsap County recovery home. Bill was one of two people killed, two others were hurt.

Hundreds of people came together to host a two-day softball tournament in his memory. Foust was a pillar in the recovery community and area's the clean and sober softball league.

“Bill was one of those very compassionate people. He cared about everyone around him. I was honored to have him as a brother,” said Karl Djordjevic, Foust’s step-brother.

Bill's family and friends mourn his loss and work to keep his memory alive.

“It almost feels dream-like still. You learn about it and I even still sometimes think I'll wake up anytime and I’ll be able to text him,” Red Djordjevic said.

Red Djordjevic, coping with the loss of a father, hangs on to the good times and their love of rock music.

“I just remember the good things about him. I remember how much of a goofball he was and he was such a kid at heart and we really connected because of that,” Red said.

Bill is also remembered as a role model. His support was evident with the hundreds of people Bill touched coming together to honor him and rally around Red with a two-day softball fundraiser tournament in Enumclaw.

“Never in my life did I think that I would see this many people show up for my dad. I know he touched people and loved people but I didn't know how far that really reached,” said Red.

The community honoring Bill tries to remember the words “what would Bill do” but Red reminds people to not forget the three other ones.

“Make sure you tell your family that you love them whenever you can,” Red said.