Friends of Anacortes woman missing since September still hoping for answers

Loved ones of Laynee Westbrook hold vigils on the tenth of every month to make sure her disappearance isn't forgotten. Westbrook was last seen Sept. 10, 2020.

ANACORTES, Wash. — Friends and family members of a missing Anacortes woman are making sure her disappearance is not forgotten and still hoping she'll be found.

Laynee Westbrook, 41, was last seen on Sept. 10, 2020, around 7:30 p.m. at the Chevron gas station next to the Swinomish Casino in Anacortes. She did not show up to work the next day and has not been in contact with friends or family since then.

Her cellphone and bank accounts have also not been used and she's been silent on social media.

Westbrook's loved ones are now holding candlelight vigils on the tenth of every month to bring attention to her disappearance. Sunday, Jan. 10, marks their third vigil.

"The vigils just keep the hope alive people are really realizing hey we're not quitting we have not given up on Laynee she's out there somewhere," said Michelle Hanson, Westbrook's best friend.

Hanson said the vigils will continue until Westbrook is found or answers are revealed about what may have happened to her.

Westbrook has hazel eyes and brown hair. She is 5’9” and weighs about 120 pounds.