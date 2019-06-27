SEATTLE, Washington — Protesters gathered outside a Seattle nursing home on Thursday trying to save the facility from closing down, leaving several Asian American families scrambling to find their loved ones homes.

Keiro Northwest announced in May that they are closing due to financial struggles.

The nursing home is the oldest Asian-Pacific Islander senior care program in Seattle.

Board Members met Thursday morning to discuss the next steps.

Protesters marched with signs asking for accountability, even stopping to press them up against a glass window leading to a room inside the building where board members met.

"There's a need in this community...families are gonna be impacted by this," said Carmen Tsuboi-Chan, co-chair of the Keiro Family Resident Council.

In a Facebook post published in May, staff at Keiro Northwest said "we are very saddened by the closure of the Keiro Rehab & Care Center. The Japanese American community should be so proud of what was built years ago by the Magnificent seven and the thousands of people we have served over our 40 year history."

Staff also added that the board of directors is researching sustainability options for remaining programs.