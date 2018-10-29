The streets of Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood were filled with marchers for a few hours Sunday afternoon as a group walked in support of immigrants’ rights. From the signs scribbled by littlest hands, to the dancing and music played before the start of the march, the focus was on keeping children front and center.

“My name is Angela Calderon and I am the daughter of Mexican immigrants and I'm here because I care,” one 13 year old told the group. Calderon said her parents are involved in social justice causes and she makes a point to stay informed, especially when it comes to immigration issues.

Calderon said she was speaking out to send a message on behalf of children who have not been reunited with their families.

“They've been separated from their parents for a long time and we should all raise a voice for these children's justice,” she explained.

The event started at El Centro de la Raza where children and adults made signs, wrote postcards to elected leaders and gathered information about the issues. Eventually, the group moved into the streets where Seattle police maintained a heavy presence as the group marched through the streets.

5-year-old Amaya said her motives for participating were simple. She has seen these issues impact those close to her.

“I like marching and because I don't want my family to get separated," Amaya said.

It's a big fear for such a little girl but something supporters say many of these families deal with.

“I do stand with families and it's not right that they're separated,” another pre-teen said.

They might not understand the nuances of immigration policy or the politics of the time but for many, there was one idea that seemed to resonate “families should stay together.”

