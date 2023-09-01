Fallen tree kills woman in Fall City

A woman was unable to be resuscitated after a tree fell on her amid high winds in Fall City.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FALL CITY, Wash — A woman was killed in Fall City on Monday morning after a tree fell on her, Eastside Fire and Rescue confirmed.

Just before 9 a.m., first responders were dispatched to a Fall City residence and attempted to perform CPR on a woman who had a tree fall on her.

The woman was unable to be resuscitated after over 20 minutes of CPR and was declared deceased.

Eastside Fire believes high winds did play a factor and said it is responding to calls all over the region of downed trees and power lines.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of Puget Sound through Monday at noon. In the east Puget Sound lowlands, sustained winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 mph were expected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.