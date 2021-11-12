Fallen tree destroys Edmonds family's shed full of family momentos

The National Weather Service says wind gusts reached 53 miles-per-hour in Snohomish County and 48 miles-per-hour in King County.

EDMONDS, Wash. — Some families across Western Washington spent Saturday morning cleaning up after high wind gusts knocked down trees and caused power outages.

Terri Yates' family experienced the effects of one of those gusts at their home in Edmonds. When they went to bed, they heard the wind and saw a tall tree in their backyard swaying -- and when they woke up, found it had destroyed a shed full of photos, wedding memories and other items.

"We came from a bigger house and downsized to a smaller house, so a lot of my kids' pictures, a lot of momentos, things from my husband and I's wedding, decorations, household things, were all inside," Yates said.

Fortunately, she says, the tree didn't fall the other way- on top of her home, harming anyone.

"That's what I'm grateful for, that it's things that I can replace," Yates said.