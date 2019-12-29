PUYALLUP, Wash. — On Saturday, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department remembered Deputy Kent Mundell, who was killed in the line of duty 10 years ago.

The memorial for Mundell comes just days before the public service for fallen Pierce County Deputy Cooper Dyson, who died in a crash on Dec. 21 while responding to help his fellow deputies.

“We say we will not forget. We will not forget. We do not forget,” said Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor to a crowd outside the department’s South Hill precinct in Puyallup.

Mundell was shot while responding to a domestic violence call. He was taken off life support one week later. Mundell was 44 years-old.

“He stayed in a gun fight and he saved four lives by being courageous enough to stay in the gun fight,” said Pastor.

Ten years later, 25-year-old Deputy Cooper Dyson died in the line of duty. He lost control of his patrol vehicle while responding to a domestic violence call in Parkland.

“Kent would love to be here to tell you to keep going. Keep pushing ahead, keep your eyes on the goal, keep your eyes on your calling,” said Mundell's mother, Pat Stafford, to the department.

A memorial service for Dyson will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30 at the Tacoma Dome. The service is open to the public.

There will be no public parking at the Tacoma Dome, and attendees are encouraged to find off-site parking.

A procession for Dyson will begin at 11 a.m. and go along the following route:

Leave north gate of Joint Base Lewis-McChord heading north on South Tacoma Way Extension

North on South Tacoma Way

East on 26th Street

South on D Street

Roads along the route will remain open until the procession begins but will be closed during the procession.

Businesses and residents along the procession route should expect traffic congestion from the start of the procession until 3 p.m.