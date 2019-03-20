Community members poured out support Wednesday for a Kittitas County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in the line of duty.

The deputy was fatally shot Tuesday while exchanging gunfire with a suspect who evaded a traffic stop. A second officer who was injured in the shooting is in satisfactory condition.

Fellow officers held a short procession and saluted the deputy Wednesday morning as his body was escorted from Kittitas Valley Hospital.

This is the first time a Kittitas County deputy has been killed in 60 years, according to Officer Down Memorial Page, a nonprofit that honors fallen law enforcement.

Agencies across Washington shared condolences for the officer’s family Wednesday, including Washington State Patrol and multiple police departments and sheriff’s offices.