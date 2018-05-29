Veterans and civilians across Western Washington paid tribute Monday to the men and women who died serving their country.

“It’s a day to recognize everyone who’s come before me, everyone who’s paid the price,” said Navy veteran Bob Theal, who attended a Memorial Day ceremony in Bremerton. “It’s sort of a reward for your obligation to the country.”

At Joint Base Lewis-McChord, a salute battery fired a 21-gun salute to honor fallen comrades, and the I Corps Band offered a musical tribute.

The University of Washington honored veterans who died by suicide by placing 7,400 small American flags in the lawn outside the university HUB – one for each veteran who took their own life in just one year.

