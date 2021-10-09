'A dream come true': Father and son get to work side-by-side at Fall City Fire Department

While children often follow in their parent's footsteps, it was actually Parker McKinnon who challenged his father to join him in the firefighting profession.

FALL CITY, Wash. — The firefighting community across the country is like a family, and in Fall City, a father and son are a unique example of just that.

Jon McKinnon and his son, Parker, both work as firefighters for the Fall City Fire Department. Although they work different shifts, fate and a scheduling shuffle had Jon and Parker working side-by-side on Friday.

It's powerful to witness a son following in his father's footsteps, especially in a profession like firefighting, but it was actually Jon who decided to follow in his son's footsteps.

In 2018, Parker McKinnon graduated from the fire academy and his dad was able to perform the pinning ceremony. In that moment, Parker handed his dad a challenge coin and said he wanted Jon to be doing the same thing in two years.

Jon said he's carried that coin with him ever since.

"I was 50 when I talked to my wife about changing careers," said Jon. "She said, as long as it's something that I was going to really pursue and be happy doing she was behind me 100%."

Jon was hired by the Bothell Fire Department in January, 2020, but an injury sidelined him 11 weeks into the 13 week training academy. Then, the coronavirus pandemic further complicated his journey to join his son as a firefighter.

Jon said he texted his son with the bad news that he didn't make it and Parker responded that, "perhaps that's just not meant to be your department."

Grit, and patience, found a home for Jon at the Fall City Fire Department alongside his son. Jon was able to resume his previous job with the City of Redmond and is currently a volunteer firefighter in Fall City.

Nearly 70% of firefighters in the U.S. are volunteers, and now Jon is one of them.

"It's like a dream come true, to look across the truck and see your dad riding with you is the best," said Parker.