Fall back anxiety around end of Daylight Saving Time

Washington state passed a law for permanent Daylight Saving Time, but it requires federal approval first.

Wait, didn't Washington state approve permanent Daylight Saving Time? Yes, the legislature passed the bill and Gov. Jay Inslee signed it into law in 2019.

Then why did we change our clocks this weekend?

It’s because Washington can't actually do away with standard time unless Congress gives approval. Federal law allows states to opt out of Daylight Saving Time, but it doesn’t allow states to do the opposite. Hawaii and Arizona both operate on standard time year-round.

“We do need federal approval to go to permanent Daylight Saving Time. And that takes either congressional action or the stroke of a pen from one of the secretaries,” says Rep. Marcus Riccelli, a Spokane Democrat who was a prime sponsor of the legislation.

There are three ways that could allow Washington to observe permanent Daylight Saving Time: Congress could pass a bill allowing states like Washington to make the change, Congress could pass a law making the change to every state at once, or U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao could authorize the change on her own.

In a divided America, the desire in many states to remain on permanent Daylight Saving Time is a very bi-partisan issue. In the Washington House and Senate, only a handful of members voted against it.

Washington was an early adopter, along with California. So far, about a dozen states are ready to go, including Florida, the Sunshine State. Riccelli says COVID has pushed the issue out of the spotlight in Congress, and a joint bill in the U.S. Senate with Washington Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio never caught fire. He's hopeful it will start gaining traction soon.

For many people, “falling backward and springing forward” is a routine switch. For others, it's an annoyance. For some, including people with Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD, it affects people’s minds and bodies.

"I came at it from a health perspective,” Riccelli said. “We have an obesity and diabetes epidemic. If it’s lighter longer, more people can recreate and get out and about. I’m really concerned about our youth.”

Studies have linked the switch to increased number of heart attacks, drowsier drivers who get into more wrecks, even an increase in crime with darkness coming earlier.