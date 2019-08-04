A Tukwila man has been charged with first-degree rape of a woman who thought he was her Uber driver.

Israel Ramos-Islas was charged with raping a woman in White Center in December 2018. He surrendered to the King County Sheriff’s Office after they released his image taken from the doorbell camera of the victim’s home.

The woman told law enforcement that the suspect claimed to be her Uber driver outside a bar in Ballard and that he drove her to White Center, raped her, and then drove her home.

Detectives checked with Uber and found out that Ramos-Islas did not work with them.

Court papers said Ramos-Islas posed as an Uber driver at least two other times. He was successful in luring one other woman into his car, the court said.

Prosecutors said that Ramos-Islas poses a threat to the victims saying that the suspect and his wife went to one victim’s house to confront her.

He is being held on a $750,000 bail.

