A Tukwila man accused of posing as an Uber driver has been charged with first-degree rape.

Israel Ramos-Islas was charged Monday after a woman reported an attack in White Center last December. She told law enforcement that the suspect claimed to be her Uber driver outside a bar in Ballard and that he drove her to White Center, raped her, and then drove her home.

After police released surveillance video of Ramos-Islas at the victim's front door, he surrendered to the King County Sheriff's Office on April 2.

Detectives checked with Uber and found out that Ramos-Islas did not work with them.

Court papers said Ramos-Islas posed as an Uber driver at least two other times. He was successful in luring one other woman into his car, the court said.

Prosecutors said Ramos-Islas poses an ongoing threat to the victims after him and his wife went to the rape victim’s house after she filed a police report.

He is being held on a $750,000 bail.

