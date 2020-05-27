Fake signs about Asian giant hornets posted on Washington trails

The Washington State Department of Agriculture said fake warning signs about Asian giant hornets were posted at several trailheads.

Fake signs about Asian giant hornet sightings were left at several Washington trails over Memorial Day Weekend. The Washington State Department of Agriculture said the signs were not issued by any state agency, and most of the information was false.

The Department of Agriculture said their agency received several reports about the warning signs from concerned hikers. The fake signs claimed hornets were nesting in the area.

The agency credits alert hikers for spotting the signs, which led to their removal. Find official information from the state here: agr.wa.gov/hornets.

Washington State Department of Agriculture This weekend both our agency and the received numerous reports of signs posted at trailheads claiming Asian giant hornets were nesting in the area. These signs - as most of the reports suspected - are FAKE. They were not created by DNR, WSDA, or any state agency.

A dead Asian giant hornet was recovered from northern Washington in late 2019 near the Canadian border.

In November, a beekeeper in Whatcom County says he discovered a strong bee colony had been decimated. He suspects the Asian giant hornet is to blame, but that has not been officially confirmed.

The Asian giant hornet is about two inches in length. Scientists say six of the massive insects can takeout 30,000 honeybees in an otherwise healthy hive.

This dangerous and invasive hornet can sting repeatedly, have potent venom, and has gained a nickname that not all scientists like: "murder hornets."

"The 'murder hornet' moniker has created a lot of fear and hysteria. It's probably overblown. I mean the human health risks are real. If you are one of the people who is unlucky enough to stumble into a nest and get stung that is definitely going to hurt. If you are allergic, you could go into shock. And every year, there are people in Japan that are hospitalized for multiple stings. Some even die," said state entomologist Dr. Chris Looney.

Bug experts are dismissing as media hype the recent worry about so-called murder hornets spotted in Washington state. They say despite its homicidal nickname and this week's headlines, the Asian giant hornet is not a big threat to people. The world's largest hornets could be a threat to honeybees if they get established in America. But they haven't yet.