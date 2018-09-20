Misty Erixson couldn't wait to take her 5-year-old daughter Tesla to the Washington State Fair for the first time, but an hours-long blood transfusion disrupted those plans.

“The day we were supposed to go to the fair we were getting a blood transfusion for nine hours,” said Erixson.

Though Tesla’s leukemia kept her from going to the fair, the fair came to her hospital room on Monday.

“It’s bring the fair to Mary Bridge day,” said Central Pierce Fire Chief Jeff Power.

For 13 years, Power and Central Pierce firefighter-paramedic Don Hodges have delivered stuffed animals, Fisher scones, stickers, and plastic fire helmets to young patients at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital.

“If we can get a smile out of them, we’ve done our jobs,” Power said.

It wasn’t hard to make the patients happy Monday.

“It helps change the mood of the kids,” said Tanisha Martin, whose 18-month-old Makayah has non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. “It helps give them hope and energy helps them feel a lot better.”

