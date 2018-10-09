New survey results from the Seattle Indian Health Board show startling numbers when it comes to sexual violence against Native American women.

The report found that of the nearly one hundred and fifty Native American women interviewed, nearly all reported being raped or coerced into sex.

Abigail Echo-Hawk and Esther Lucero, both from the Seattle Indian Health Board, join today's show to give us a better perspective on these statistics.

You can read more about this report from this Seattle Times article.

